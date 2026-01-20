Texier (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Wild and is considered day-to-day.

Texier will be replaced by Kirby Dach on the top line Tuesday. The 26-year-old Texier has registered seven goals, 16 points, 46 shots, 25 hits and a plus-7 rating over 27 with appearances with the Canadiens since being placed on unconditional waivers by the Blues on Nov. 22. The Canadiens next game is at home Thursday versus the Sabres.