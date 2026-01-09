Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Six points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier put up three goals Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Panthers.
It was his first NHL hat trick. There must be something in the water because Texier has exploded with back-to-back three-point games (four goals, two assists). His first snipe Thursday stood as the game winner. Getting out of St. Louis and onto Montreal's first line has breathed new life into this guy.
