Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Still out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Devils, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Texier's status for the rematch versus the Devils in Montreal on Sunday has yet to be determined. His absence Saturday is his six in a row. Once healthy, Texier will be a candidate for bottom-six minutes.
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