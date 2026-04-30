Texier scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Texier, who is on a surprising three-game, four-point scoring streak, took a stretch pass, skated to the left circle and ripped a wrist shot that deflected off Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove and into the net. It came just 1:06 into the third frame. Texier had a combined 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 51 regular-season games between St. Louis and Montreal this year. He has two goals, two assists, three shots and a plus-6 rating on his current streak.