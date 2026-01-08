Texier scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

After a scoreless first period, Texier opened the scoring by out-waiting Dustin Wolf, letting the Calgary netminder go down into his butterfly before tucking the puck over his shoulder from a sharp angle. The three points were a season high for Texier, and he's making an impact while skating on the top line at even strength alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, picking up a goal and five points in the last four games.