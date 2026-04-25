Texier scored a goal and added an assist Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period before having a hand in Lane Hutson's OT winner. Montreal's third line did the heavy lifting in this one, with the unit of Texier, Kirby Dach and Zachary Bolduc combining for two goals and six points. The points were Texier's first of the postseason, matching his production from his final 12 regular-season contests dating back to March 11.