Texier (lower body) won be in the lineup against Minnesota on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Texier will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return against Winnipeg on Wednesday. Since having his contract terminated by the Blues in late November, Texier has seven goals, 17 points, 51 shots on net and 31 hits in 30 appearances with the Canadiens.