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Texier (lower body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes.

Texier continues to deal with a lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Joe Veleno will remain in the lineup Sunday, while Arber Xhehaj will also enter the lineup as a seventh defenseman since Josh Anderson (illness) is also sidelined.

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