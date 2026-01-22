default-cbs-image
Texier (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Sabres, JF Chaumont of LNH.com reports.

Texier remains day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game Thursday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Bruins.

