Canadiens' Alexandre Texier: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Texier (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Sabres, JF Chaumont of LNH.com reports.
Texier remains day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game Thursday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Bruins.
