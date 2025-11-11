Cournoyer was named the ECAC Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Cournoyer stopped 54 of 57 shots over two games in Cornell University's 3-1 win Friday over Harvard University and a 2-1 loss to Dartmouth College on Saturday. He is 2-1-0 on the season and should continue to see a hefty workload for Cornell in his freshman year after leaving the QMJHL following 2024-25. Cournoyer is a Canadiens prospect, drafted 145th overall in 2025.