Cournoyer earned ECAC Rookie of the Week honors Monday.

Cournoyer has been excellent for Cornell University this season. He's been named the ECAC's Rookie of the Week three times in 2025-26, as well as one honor as Goalie of the Week. For the season, he is 13-4-0 with a 1.84 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 17 appearances. It'll be a while before he's an option for the Canadiens, but he's looking like a good fifth-round pick after being taken 145th overall in 2025.