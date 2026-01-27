Cournoyer was named the ECAC Goalie of the Week on Monday.

Cournoyer stopped 32 of 34 shots for Cornell University over the weekend, securing a 2-1 overtime win over Dartmouth College on Friday and a 4-1 win over Harvard University on Saturday. Through 15 outings this season, Cournoyer is 11-4-0 with a 1.82 GAA and a .925 save percentage, numbers right in line with how he performed in the QMJHL with Cape Breton last year. This was his third weekly award this season after previously claiming two ECAC Rookie of the Week honors in November.