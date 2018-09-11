Canadiens' Allan McShane: Headed back to juniors

McShane will spend the 2018-19 campaign in juniors with OHL Oshawa.

McShane -- who took part in the Habs' rookie camp -- was drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old figures to play out his eligibility in the OHL before he would make the jump to AHL Laval -- meaning he is likely more than two seasons away from a NHL debut.