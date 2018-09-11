Canadiens' Allan McShane: Headed back to juniors
McShane will spend the 2018-19 campaign in juniors with OHL Oshawa.
McShane -- who took part in the Habs' rookie camp -- was drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old figures to play out his eligibility in the OHL before he would make the jump to AHL Laval -- meaning he is likely more than two seasons away from a NHL debut.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...