Canadiens' Allan McShane: Talented center drafted by Habs
McShane was drafted 97th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A center that excels in open space and particularly on the power play, it's easy to see why the Habs were attracted to McShane. A move from OHL Erie to Oshawa late in the 2016-17 season allowed McShane to earn significantly more minutes and his production increased as a result. He works hard and causes havoc in the offensive zone despite being nothing more than an average skater. There are consistency issues to work through with MsShane, but the potential payoff here is significant. Today's NHL game is built upon pace and quick transitions and McShane doesn't offer a ton of that, but he has the vision and smarts to make up for his lack of foot speed.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...