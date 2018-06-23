Canadiens' Allan McShane: Talented center drafted by Habs

McShane was drafted 97th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A center that excels in open space and particularly on the power play, it's easy to see why the Habs were attracted to McShane. A move from OHL Erie to Oshawa late in the 2016-17 season allowed McShane to earn significantly more minutes and his production increased as a result. He works hard and causes havoc in the offensive zone despite being nothing more than an average skater. There are consistency issues to work through with MsShane, but the potential payoff here is significant. Today's NHL game is built upon pace and quick transitions and McShane doesn't offer a ton of that, but he has the vision and smarts to make up for his lack of foot speed.