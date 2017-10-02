Martinsen was placed on waivers by Montreal on Monday.

The Habs acquired the Norwegian bruiser via mid-season trade in 2016-17 and was subsequently signed to a one-year deal this summer, but at this point the team has decided he's best served as a depth option in the minors. Martinsen showed some offensive flair while playing in Europe, but that ability hasn't translated to the NHL, where he's tallied just 18 points in 119 games. Should Martinsen go unclaimed, expect him to be assigned to AHL Laval.