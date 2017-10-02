Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Lands on waivers
Martinsen was placed on waivers by Montreal on Monday.
The Habs acquired the Norwegian bruiser via mid-season trade in 2016-17 and was subsequently signed to a one-year deal this summer, but at this point the team has decided he's best served as a depth option in the minors. Martinsen showed some offensive flair while playing in Europe, but that ability hasn't translated to the NHL, where he's tallied just 18 points in 119 games. Should Martinsen go unclaimed, expect him to be assigned to AHL Laval.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Inks one-year contract•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Makes Montreal debut Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Traded to Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Andreas Martinsen: Rarely contributing offensively•
-
Avalanche's Andreas Martinsen: Pots rare goal•
-
Avalanche's Andreas Martinsen: Producing sparingly this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...