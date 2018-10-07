Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Adds assist
Shaw had an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Usually regarded as a bruiser, the fourth-line winger was able to add his second point of the season in as many games. The offseason knee surgery and limited practice going into the season appear to have not held Shaw back, and he will look to continue his success on Thursday against the Kings.
