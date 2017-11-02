Shaw (illness) confirmed that he'll be back in the lineup Thursday night against the Wild,

Expect the center who plays with sandpaper-like grit to reprise his role in the top six and on the first power-play unit. He's notched four assists and 20 PIM in 12 games this season, but that seems to only be moving the needle in deep fantasy leagues.

