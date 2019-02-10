Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Back with a big bang
Shaw (neck) returned to action Saturday and immediately delivered a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.
Boom -- that was fast. Shaw delivers abrasiveness and offence, but has been out since New Year's Eve. Stuff him back in fast. His excellent season is about to continue. Shaw now has 12 goals and 26 points in 37 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...