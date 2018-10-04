Shaw had three shots, a blocked shot, one hit and scored a power-play goal over 12:03 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.

Shaw came back on the early side after undergoing knee surgery in April and was eased back into action, skating on the fourth line. He participated in only two practices before suiting up for the season-opener. In time, as he gets his skates under him, we expect Shaw to get more ice time on one of the upper three lines.