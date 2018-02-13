Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Begins skating
Shaw (lower body) has started skating, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Hickey speculates that Shaw, who hasn't played since Jan. 13, could be ready next week, which would beat the timeline established at the end of January when it was reported Shaw needed another four-to-six weeks. Shaw isn't on the team's current four-game road trip, so the earliest he could return is Feb. 22, at the Bell Centre against the Rangers.
