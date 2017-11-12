Shaw netted his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Buffalo. It came on the power play.

Shaw has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last 10 games; four of those points have come on the power play. Shaw's best season came in 2013-14 when he had 20 goals and 39 points in 80 games. He has an increased role in Montreal, so that total could be obliterated by season's end. Shaw can help your squad, especially if he has dual eligibility at both wing and center.