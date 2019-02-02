Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Cleared for contact
Shaw (neck) was cleared for contact before Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Shaw has missed the last 11 games and will not suit up in either game this weekend. He's hoping to be ready by Tuesday night when the Ducks visit the Bell Centre. Shaw practiced Friday on the fourth line with Kenny Agostino and Michael Chaput, but coach Claude Julien would not divulge his plan for Shaw when the forward his ready to return.
