Shaw, who has been a healthy scratch the last two games, could return to the active lineup Thursday against Washington, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens lost Paul Byron to a lower-body injury during Tuesday's loss to the Stars, which potentially opens a spot for Shaw. Tuesday's other spare forward, Nikita Scherbak, was sent to AHL Laval following the game for a conditioning assignment, so there's a possibility the Habs bring up a forward if Byron's injury is expected to linger. Coach Claude Julien did not have an update on Byron following the game.