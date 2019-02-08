Shaw (neck) hasn't been ruled out versus Toronto on Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Shaw is awaiting clearance from the medical staff, but continued to skate with the team and could be close to making a return to the lineup. With Paul Byron (forearm) sidelined, Shaw could slot into a top-six role once given the green light. In order to suit up, the Ontario native will need to be activated off injured reserve, which would require the team to make a corresponding roster move, likely shipping Kenny Agostino down to the minors.