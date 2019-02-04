Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Could return Thursday
Shaw (neck) might be cleared in time for Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
The news effectively rules Shaw out against the Ducks on Tuesday, but at least gives fantasy owners a clearer deadline of when he might be ready to return. Once given the green light to suit up, Shaw will likely slot into a top-six role and could push for the 30-point mark.
