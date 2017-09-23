According to coach Claude Julien, Shaw (neck) could skate with his teammates Monday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Julien also noted that Shaw's return to practice Monday "is far from guaranteed," but it's nonetheless encouraging to see signs suggesting the gritty forward's recovery is progressing. At this point there's no reason to believe Shaw won't be ready for the Canadiens' regular-season opener against the Sabres on Oct. 5.