Shaw sat out Tuesday's practice due to a neck injury.

Per Sportsnet's Eric Engels, Shaw's injury is of a day-to-day nature and is only characterized by soreness, so the general feeling is that it isn't severe. That said, it remains to be seen whether the veteran agitator will be able to go for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Capitals, but considering the mostly meaningless nature of the game, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit.