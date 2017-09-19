Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Dealing with sore neck
Shaw sat out Tuesday's practice due to a neck injury.
Per Sportsnet's Eric Engels, Shaw's injury is of a day-to-day nature and is only characterized by soreness, so the general feeling is that it isn't severe. That said, it remains to be seen whether the veteran agitator will be able to go for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Capitals, but considering the mostly meaningless nature of the game, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Ready for training camp•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Kept out with concussion•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Out for Game 6•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Snaps seven-game goal drought•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Has multi-point night Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...