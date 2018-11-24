Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Delivers on PP
Shaw scored a power-play goal, had four shots and blocked a shot in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Shaw tipped home a David Schlemko missive for his second power-play marker of the season. He's been a different player since coach Claude Julien liberated him from the fourth line. The 27-year-old forward has 10 points while averaging nearly three shots per game over the eight games since joining the second line. Prior to uniting with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin, Shaw had two points and averaged 1.5 shots over 11 games.
