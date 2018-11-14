Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Digging new linemates
Shaw had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss in Edmonton. He added two shots on net, four hits and one blocked shot over 17:07 of ice time.
Shaw is enjoying life on a new line, having scored in all three games since joining Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin. He has five points (four goals, one assist) since being lifted off the fourth line.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Notches two goals in win over Knights•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Moved up to second line•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Fills Byron's spot•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Could return against Caps•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Expected to sit Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scoreless in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...