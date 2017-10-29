Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Dishes out two assists Saturday
Shaw had two assists, one shot on goal, one hit and a minor penalty in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
Shaw has picked up three helpers over the past three games, all while skating on a recently formed line with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault. That combination accounted for three even-strength goals Saturday with each finishing plus-3 -- being on the plus side of that metric has been a rarity in the early going for any Habs player. Since head coach Claude Julien rejiggered the lines, Montreal has scored 10 goals over three games.
