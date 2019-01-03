Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Shaw (upper body) did not practice Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Shaw suffered an upper-body injury during Monday's overtime win in Dallas and is questionable for Thursday's home game against the Canucks. He was replaced on the third line at practice by Joel Armia.
