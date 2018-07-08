Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Expected to miss start of season
Shaw is expected to miss a minimum of six months after having knee surgery in April.
Shaw reportedly had the surgery on April 25, which means a six month absence would lead to a return in late October. If that holds true, the 26-year-old will miss the start of the regular season. Montreal doesn't have the strongest selection of centers to begin with, so not having Shaw will be an issue. At the moment, it seems likely Jacob De La Rose will get more minutes with Shaw out, but a lot can change during the offseason.
