Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Expected to sit Saturday
Shaw will be a healthy scratch Saturday when his team takes on the Bruins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Shaw is without a point in five straight and a minus-3 over that same span. He's not been effective offensively in the early part of the season, apart from dishing out the periodical hit. Charles Hudon, as a result of Shaw being removed, will draw into Montreal's lineup.
