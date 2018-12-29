Shaw had an assist, one shot and one hit in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Shaw's deft pass from behind the goal found a wide open Artturi Lehkonen, who beat Roberto Luongo to the far side for the game-winning goal. He's been moved to the third line, where his goal-scoring opportunities might be fewer, but he's going to get minutes on the power play and is establishing chemistry with developing talent like Lehkonen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.