Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Feeds game-winning goal
Shaw had an assist, one shot and one hit in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Shaw's deft pass from behind the goal found a wide open Artturi Lehkonen, who beat Roberto Luongo to the far side for the game-winning goal. He's been moved to the third line, where his goal-scoring opportunities might be fewer, but he's going to get minutes on the power play and is establishing chemistry with developing talent like Lehkonen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
