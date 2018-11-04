Shaw had three shots, one blocked shot and carried a minus-1 over 15:20 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Shaw was a healthy scratch for a couple of games before re-entering the active lineup following Paul Bryon succumbing to a lower-body injury. Byron has missed two games and will miss at least the next two, so Shaw will likely remain on the active roster for games Monday (Islanders) and Tuesday (Rangers). It was promising to see him play on the first power-play unit, getting 4:16 of ice time Saturday, but that indicates more about the state of the Canadiens' power play than it does coach Claude Julien's confidence in Shaw as a sniper. Montreal is zero for its last 15 power-play opportunities and currently ranks 26th at 14.3 percent.