Shaw scored his 17th goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Shaw hadn't scored since a hat trick on Feb. 26, but he was able to convert one of his two shots in Thursday's game. In his last four games, he has 13 hits and a minus-3 rating. He has 34 points and 95 hits over 49 games this season, which might appeal to fantasy owners in deeper formats.