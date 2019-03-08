Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Finds goal column in loss
Shaw scored his 17th goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.
Shaw hadn't scored since a hat trick on Feb. 26, but he was able to convert one of his two shots in Thursday's game. In his last four games, he has 13 hits and a minus-3 rating. He has 34 points and 95 hits over 49 games this season, which might appeal to fantasy owners in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...