Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Finishes best season ever on high
Shaw scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Shaw finished with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in his last 10 games. And 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games. This was Shaw's best season by far and actually a 61-point pace. But he can't stay healthy. Shaw has played in 68, 51 and 63 games over the last three seasons, respectively. This guy could be a real fantasy stud given his combination of touch and grit.
