Play

Shaw had an assist, four shots, one block and four minutes in penalty over 15:41 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

The assist was Shaw's first point in the four games since returning from a lower-body injury. He also has six PIM, nine hits and five blocked shots during that span. This has been a frustrating season for all of the Canadiens, so it would not be surprising to see Shaw increase the rate of agitation stats, like PIM and hits.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories