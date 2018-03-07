Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Garners assist, sin-bin time
Shaw had an assist, four shots, one block and four minutes in penalty over 15:41 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
The assist was Shaw's first point in the four games since returning from a lower-body injury. He also has six PIM, nine hits and five blocked shots during that span. This has been a frustrating season for all of the Canadiens, so it would not be surprising to see Shaw increase the rate of agitation stats, like PIM and hits.
