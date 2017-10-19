Shaw had an assist, four shots on net and five hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Shaw broke his season-opening pointless streak when he and his linemates crashed the net following a turnover behind the Kings' net. Shaw and Phillip Danault both assisted on Paul Byron's second goal of the season. That trio was the best line for Montreal on Wednesday. They not only produced the team's lone goal, but had seven shots and 11 hits while being among the leaders in ice time.