Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Good to go for season opener
Shaw is healthy and ready for the season opener Wednesday versus Toronto, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This news will have a trickle-down effect for the Canadiens, who now have to make a roster move to make room for Shaw. Limited to 51 games a season ago, the rugged forward tallied 20 points and must improve his production in 2018-19. The first step in doing so involves staying healthy, something Shaw has struggled with in recent years.
