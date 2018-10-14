Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Has season-low ice time Saturday
Shaw had one shot and was minus-1 over 8:44 of ice time in Saturday's shootout win over the Penguins.
Shaw has started the season on the fourth line, so we've come to expect diminished ice time relative to the forwards on the top three lines, but this was the first time he had fewer than 10 minutes. Coach Claude Julien typically likes to roll four lines, but that was not the case Saturday. The silver lining is that Shaw gets time on the second power-play unit -- he's averaging 2:44 per game -- which could salvage potential offensive value for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...