Shaw had one shot and was minus-1 over 8:44 of ice time in Saturday's shootout win over the Penguins.

Shaw has started the season on the fourth line, so we've come to expect diminished ice time relative to the forwards on the top three lines, but this was the first time he had fewer than 10 minutes. Coach Claude Julien typically likes to roll four lines, but that was not the case Saturday. The silver lining is that Shaw gets time on the second power-play unit -- he's averaging 2:44 per game -- which could salvage potential offensive value for fantasy owners.