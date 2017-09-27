Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Healthy again
Shaw (neck) has been included in the lineup for Wednesday's preseason tilt with Toronto.
The former Blackhawk suffered the injury on Sept. 18 during the team's first preseason game and only returned to full practice Sunday. Shaw projects to skate on the second line with Alex Galchenyuk and Michael McCarron on Wednesday, and he'll be hoping to play his way in to a top-6 forward role for the regular season.
