Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Improving, still day-to-day
Coach Claude Julien relayed Thursday that Shaw is doing better, but will continue to receive a daily evaluation.
While it's a positive sign that Shaw has seen some improvement, Julien's statement rules him out as a possibility for Thursday's contest against the Penguins. He hasn't been officially diagnosed with a concussion, per John Lu of TSN.ca, but he continues to go through concussion protocol. He will likely return to full participation in practice before he retakes the ice, so owners should look for an update indicating he's taken that step before expecting him back.
