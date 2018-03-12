Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: In lineup Monday
Shaw (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's game versus Columbus,Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Despite missing practice Monday and being a game-time decision, Shaw will still suit up and play on a line with Nikita Scherbak and Artturti Lehkonen. Since returning from his undisclosed injury Feb. 28 the 26-year-old has logged one assist in six games, but has been a steady presence on the power-play, averaging 2:09 of ice time per game.
