Shaw (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's game versus Columbus,Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Despite missing practice Monday and being a game-time decision, Shaw will still suit up and play on a line with Nikita Scherbak and Artturti Lehkonen. Since returning from his undisclosed injury Feb. 28 the 26-year-old has logged one assist in six games, but has been a steady presence on the power-play, averaging 2:09 of ice time per game.