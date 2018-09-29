Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Joins teammates on ice
Shaw (knee) took to the ice with his teammates Saturday morning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Habs will play one more preseason game, as they're in Ottawa for a Saturday evening clash against the Senators. Expected to return in late October, Shaw appears to be trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Not cleared for contact•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Rehab progressing well on knee•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Expected to miss start of season•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Set for surgery•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Won't return this year•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Still dealing with knee injury•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...