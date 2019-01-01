Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Leaves Monday's game
Shaw (upper body) will not return to action Monday in Dallas, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rough news for Shaw, who is in the middle of the best offensive season of his career. He is currently on pace for over 50 points, a significant increase from his career high of 39 set during the 2013-14 campaign. Hopefully the injury isn't too serious, but the team should have another update within the next day.
