Shaw (neck) is expected to resume skating this week, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. In a separate report, coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that Shaw's "return is undetermined right now."

Those seem like conflicting reports, but both can be true. Shaw could resume skating this week while the Habs reserve the right to not set any timetables. Shaw has been sidelined since New Year's Eve, missing 10 straight games. With the All-Star break coming up followed by the Habs' bye week, Shaw could be back in the lineup by Feb. 2 when the Canadiens host the Devils.