Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Misses practice Thursday
Shaw was absent from Thursday's practice session for personal reasons.
It wasn't immediately clear how long Shaw might be away from the team and whether this will impact his availability versus the Panthers on Friday. If the winger isn't in the lineup, it will likely open the door for Charles Hudon or Matthew Peca to return to action.
