Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Misses practice
Shaw was absent from Wednesday's practice because of the flu, but traveled with the team ahead of Thursday's game in Minnesota.
Though he's still without a goal this season, Shaw has racked up four assists in the past six games and seems to be getting his play back on track, so it would be unfortunate if illness prevented him from trying to keep it going Thursday. The team should provide a further update on Shaw's status after Thursday's morning skate, though if he's unable to go, expect Jacob De La Rose to take his place on the second line and Michael McCarron to assume Shaw's role as the net-front presence on the team's top power-play unit.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Dishes out two assists Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Gets first point in loss•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Healthy again•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Surprising participant in practice•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Could return to practice Monday•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Skates Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...