Shaw was absent from Wednesday's practice because of the flu, but traveled with the team ahead of Thursday's game in Minnesota.

Though he's still without a goal this season, Shaw has racked up four assists in the past six games and seems to be getting his play back on track, so it would be unfortunate if illness prevented him from trying to keep it going Thursday. The team should provide a further update on Shaw's status after Thursday's morning skate, though if he's unable to go, expect Jacob De La Rose to take his place on the second line and Michael McCarron to assume Shaw's role as the net-front presence on the team's top power-play unit.