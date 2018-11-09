Shaw had a season-high 18:14 of ice time and scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Shaw played the opportunist Thursday, batting home a Max Domi shot that skittered through Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark just before it crossed the goal line. It was just his second goal and first since opening night, ending a 10-game drought. It was his first point of any kind since the second game of the season. Shaw has been saddled on the fourth line for much of the season, but was liberated to the second line Thursday, skating with the hot Domi and Jonathan Drouin, Montreal's most productive pairing. Shaw's greatest contributions thus far have been taking bad penalties, and he leads the Canadiens with 18 PIM. If he stays on the second line, Shaw may be a source of offense as his four shots on net were a season high.